Lebanese state media reports airstrikes and clashes in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 00:44
Lebanese state media reports airstrikes and clashes in South Lebanon
The Lebanese official National News Agency said Monday that airstrikes and clashes were reported in southern Lebanon, with morning and nighttime airstrikes targeting towns in Nabatieh, coinciding with explosions in Deir Mimas.
The agency also confirmed that clashes erupted around Khiam and in the area known as the "Maroun El Ras- Aainata-Bint Jbeil" triangle.
Lebanon
Airstrikes
Clashes
South Lebanon
Nabatieh
Khiam
