Egyptian Ambassador from Ain Al-Tineh: We discussed the criteria for selecting a presidential candidate

Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa announced from Ain Al-Tineh that consultations are ongoing among political forces to reach a consensus on one or more candidates for the presidency to be proposed during the upcoming session.



He stated, "We discussed the criteria for selecting these names, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed that the session will be open with consecutive rounds."



He added, "The Quintet Committee informed Speaker Berri of the importance of electing a president who unites the Lebanese people and is capable of implementing reforms."