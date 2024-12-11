Egyptian Ambassador from Ain Al-Tineh: We discussed the criteria for selecting a presidential candidate

Lebanon News
2024-12-11 | 06:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egyptian Ambassador from Ain Al-Tineh: We discussed the criteria for selecting a presidential candidate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Egyptian Ambassador from Ain Al-Tineh: We discussed the criteria for selecting a presidential candidate

Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa announced from Ain Al-Tineh that consultations are ongoing among political forces to reach a consensus on one or more candidates for the presidency to be proposed during the upcoming session. 

He stated, "We discussed the criteria for selecting these names, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed that the session will be open with consecutive rounds."

He added, "The Quintet Committee informed Speaker Berri of the importance of electing a president who unites the Lebanese people and is capable of implementing reforms."

Lebanon News

Egyptian Ambassador

Ain Al-Tineh

Discussions

Criteria

Lebanon

President

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike kills one in south
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon discusses ceasefire and presidential election with National Moderation Bloc

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-28

Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike kills one in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Ukraine's foreign minister resigns amid war's biggest reshuffle

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-04

Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Greece suspends examination of Syrian asylum requests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
15:16

Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More