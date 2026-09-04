President Aoun welcomes release of first group of Lebanese detainees held by Israel

President Joseph Aoun thanked all those involved in efforts that led to the release on Friday of the first group of Lebanese detainees held by the Israeli government, particularly the United States under President Donald Trump and international organizations, led by the International Committee of the Red Cross.



Aoun said the move reaffirmed the effectiveness of Lebanon’s unified and firm position and stressed the need to complete the remaining steps outlined in the trilateral framework to restore Lebanon’s full sovereignty over all its territory and secure the return of all its people.



The president congratulated the freed detainees and their families, pledging to continue efforts to achieve Lebanon’s national objectives.



He said the goal is for all Lebanese to live with dignity in a free country, where only the legitimate state security forces bear arms and where the state alone exercises authority over its citizens.