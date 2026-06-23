Israel army says soldiers struck 'terrorist cell' in South Lebanon

The Israeli military said Tuesday its soldiers struck a "cell of armed terrorists" in South Lebanon, the first fighting it has reported since Saturday evening.



"A short while ago, the Israeli military identified a cell of armed terrorists operating in close proximity to Israeli soldiers in the security zone in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area," the military said.



"Following the identification, the soldiers struck the terrorists north of the security zone in order to remove the threat," it added, without elaborating.





AFP