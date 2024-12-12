News
Israeli strike on Khiam in South Lebanon kills one: Lebanon's Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-12-12 | 13:44
Israeli strike on Khiam in South Lebanon kills one: Lebanon's Health Ministry
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry reported Thursday that an Israeli airstrike on Khiam in South Lebanon killed one person and injured another.
This comes after Israeli forces withdrew from the town as the Lebanese Army started to reinforce its presence with the supervision of UNIFIL.
