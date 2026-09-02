Netanyahu, in Gaza, says 'we are not retreating'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-09-2026 | 08:47
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Netanyahu, in Gaza, says &#39;we are not retreating&#39;
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Netanyahu, in Gaza, says 'we are not retreating'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday visited troops in the Gaza Strip, where he vowed not to withdraw forces from their positions despite a U.S.-declared ceasefire.

"We control the area. We are not retreating. We are staying on this line," Netanyahu said near the so-called Yellow Line, which demarcates the areas under Hamas and Israeli military control.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza Strip

Hamas

Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations
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