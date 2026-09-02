News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu, in Gaza, says 'we are not retreating'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-09-2026 | 08:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu, in Gaza, says 'we are not retreating'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday visited troops in the Gaza Strip, where he vowed not to withdraw forces from their positions despite a U.S.-declared ceasefire.
"We control the area. We are not retreating. We are staying on this line," Netanyahu said near the so-called Yellow Line, which demarcates the areas under Hamas and Israeli military control.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
Hamas
Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-15
Netanyahu says Israeli forces to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'as long as necessary'
Middle East News
2026-06-15
Netanyahu says Israeli forces to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'as long as necessary'
0
World News
2026-06-12
Netanyahu says in 'full agreement' with Trump for Iran not to acquire nuclear weapons
World News
2026-06-12
Netanyahu says in 'full agreement' with Trump for Iran not to acquire nuclear weapons
0
World News
2026-06-12
'We are all migrants,' pope says during Canary Islands visit
World News
2026-06-12
'We are all migrants,' pope says during Canary Islands visit
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-30
In South Lebanon, Netanyahu says Israel will stay as long as Hezbollah 'threatens us'
Lebanon News
2026-06-30
In South Lebanon, Netanyahu says Israel will stay as long as Hezbollah 'threatens us'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-08-20
Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-08-20
Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations
0
Middle East News
2026-08-19
Gaza health officials say Israeli strike on police station kills seven
Middle East News
2026-08-19
Gaza health officials say Israeli strike on police station kills seven
0
Middle East News
2026-08-19
Israel opens criminal probes over killings of Hind Rajab and Gaza rescue workers, military says
Middle East News
2026-08-19
Israel opens criminal probes over killings of Hind Rajab and Gaza rescue workers, military says
0
World News
2026-08-19
Germany's Merz condemns far-right Israeli minister's Gaza remarks: Spokesman
World News
2026-08-19
Germany's Merz condemns far-right Israeli minister's Gaza remarks: Spokesman
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Berri, Ghalibaf discuss US-Iran deal and call for end to Israeli war in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Berri, Ghalibaf discuss US-Iran deal and call for end to Israeli war in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-18
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah-linked cell in South Lebanon before it could carry out its plan
Lebanon News
2026-03-18
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah-linked cell in South Lebanon before it could carry out its plan
0
World News
2026-08-23
Iran says Pakistan's army chief to visit Tehran on Monday
World News
2026-08-23
Iran says Pakistan's army chief to visit Tehran on Monday
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-17
Israeli army chief says Lebanon ground operation expanding as strikes continue in Lebanon and Iran
Lebanon News
2026-03-17
Israeli army chief says Lebanon ground operation expanding as strikes continue in Lebanon and Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military option gains ground: Israel revives Ali al-Taher hills tunnel issue
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military option gains ground: Israel revives Ali al-Taher hills tunnel issue
2
Lebanon News
11:41
EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:41
EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
4
Middle East News
12:53
Several explosions heard in Iran's south along Hormuz Strait: State TV
Middle East News
12:53
Several explosions heard in Iran's south along Hormuz Strait: State TV
5
World News
12:29
NATO will defend against 'any threat', Rutte says as Berlin blames airport 'attack' on Moscow
World News
12:29
NATO will defend against 'any threat', Rutte says as Berlin blames airport 'attack' on Moscow
6
Middle East News
13:53
Iran Guards say US will 'regret' renewed attacks
Middle East News
13:53
Iran Guards say US will 'regret' renewed attacks
7
Lebanon News
06:13
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
Lebanon News
06:13
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
8
Middle East News
13:24
Iran state media says four projectiles hit areas east of Hormuz Strait
Middle East News
13:24
Iran state media says four projectiles hit areas east of Hormuz Strait
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More