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Iran security chief says US to face new war strategy after strikes
Middle East News
02-09-2026 | 08:22
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Iran security chief says US to face new war strategy after strikes
Iran's security chief on Wednesday warned the United States would face a "new strategy" from Tehran in the Middle East war after the heaviest exchange of attacks between the foes in weeks.
"You will soon see that Iran's new strategy on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in confronting the economic blockade will shatter your foundations," Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei posted on X.
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