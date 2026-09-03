Iran warns US against Israeli attack on South Lebanon ridge held by Hezbollah: Sources tell Reuters

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03-09-2026 | 03:44
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Iran warns US against Israeli attack on South Lebanon ridge held by Hezbollah: Sources tell Reuters
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Iran warns US against Israeli attack on South Lebanon ridge held by Hezbollah: Sources tell Reuters

Iran has warned the United States that it would respond forcefully to an Israeli offensive on a mountainous ridge in South Lebanon where Iranian military personnel are holed up alongside Hezbollah fighters, three officials briefed on the message told Reuters.

The message, delivered last month, highlights Iran's continued direct involvement in the ground fighting in southern Lebanon and its readiness to retaliate against Israeli attacks there as the regional war enters its seventh month.



Reuters 
 

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