Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz 'Trump Strait'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as "Trump Strait," despite the fact that the crucial waterway remains contested amid the war with Iran.



"Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be 'hotter' than ever before!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.



AFP



