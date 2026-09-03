Israeli Channel 12: Israel is expected to release five prisoners of war to Lebanon today

Lebanon News
03-09-2026 | 06:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Channel 12: Israel is expected to release five prisoners of war to Lebanon today
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Channel 12: Israel is expected to release five prisoners of war to Lebanon today

Israeli Channel 12 reported on Thursday that Israel is expected to release five prisoners of war to Lebanon today as part of the negotiations.

The release will be coordinated with the United States and will take place within the framework of negotiations with Beirut.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Channel 12

Prisoners

War

Lebanon

LBCI Next
ICRC returns man seized by Israel to Lebanon
President Aoun receives credentials of new French, German and Swedish ambassadors
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-08

Trump says Israel is expected to withdraw troops from South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-06-15

Vance says he hopes to release text of agreement to halt war in Iran this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli Channel 12: Israeli army halts fire in Lebanon but remains in captured areas

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-08

Trump tells Israeli Channel 12 he warned Netanyahu against turning escalation into war with Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Israel releases five Lebanese detainees arrested in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

ICRC returns man seized by Israel to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

President Aoun receives credentials of new French, German and Swedish ambassadors

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Iran warns US against Israeli attack on South Lebanon ridge held by Hezbollah: Sources tell Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16

Israeli army ordered to prepare for possible ceasefire in Lebanon on Thursday night: Haaretz

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-10

Lebanese Army arrests Iraqi man accused of impersonating security official using forged documents

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-23

Lebanon delays expected for rehabilitation of Aboudieh border crossing amid lengthy administrative procedures: The details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-01

Fuel prices change across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon records 35% drop in marriages as young people postpone starting families

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Lebanon talks hit roadblock as Israel weighs next steps

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:27

Lebanon selects Alvarez & Marsal for new audit of central bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Iran warns US against Israeli attack on South Lebanon ridge held by Hezbollah: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Israeli Channel 12: Israel is expected to release five prisoners of war to Lebanon today

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

ICRC returns man seized by Israel to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Iran media say six navy personnel killed in US attacks Tuesday

LBCI
World News
11:32

Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz 'Trump Strait'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More