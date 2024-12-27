Lebanese Red Cross, UNIFIL discover woman’s death in Yaroun, south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-12-27 | 06:22

LBCI

Lebanese Red Cross, UNIFIL discover woman's death in Yaroun, south Lebanon

Lebanese Red Cross, UNIFIL discover woman’s death in Yaroun, south Lebanon

A team from the Lebanese Red Cross and UNIFIL found the citizen N.G. deceased in her home in the town of Yaroun. Preliminary information suggests that the cause of death was a heart attack.

N.G. (75 years old) had refused to leave since the start of the Israeli aggression more than a year ago. When the ceasefire was declared, she was still alive.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Red Cross

UNIFIL

Yaroun

South Lebanon



