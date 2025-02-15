Israel strikes vehicle in South Lebanon's Jarjouaa, killing three

Lebanon News
15-02-2025 | 12:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel strikes vehicle in South Lebanon&#39;s Jarjouaa, killing three
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel strikes vehicle in South Lebanon's Jarjouaa, killing three

An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Jarjouaa, Iqlim al Tuffah, in South Lebanon. 

However, sources revealed to LBCI that three people were killed and others were injured due to the strike.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strikes

Vehicle

South Lebanon

Jarjouaa

Iqlim al Tuffah

Kill

LBCI Next
President Aoun condemns attack on airport road, vows security forces will not tolerate destabilizing actions
US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:53

Israel strikes vehicle in South Lebanon's Jarjouaa, killing three

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Investigation and interference: Protest over Iranian flights ban turns violent as UNIFIL hit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Tear gas and stone-throwing: Chaos erupts at Hezbollah demonstration in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Investigation and interference: Protest over Iranian flights ban turns violent as UNIFIL hit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Tear gas and stone-throwing: Chaos erupts at Hezbollah demonstration in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:57

Lebanon's President to US Senator: Israel must withdraw within agreed deadline of Feb. 18

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Tourism Ministry handover sheds light on achievements and visions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10

Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas announcement of halt to hostage releases violates ceasefire deal

LBCI
World News
2025-02-12

Europe must provide 'overwhelming share' of Ukraine aid: Hegseth says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Hezbollah calls for public rally against Israeli interference and violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

President Aoun condemns attack on airport road, vows security forces will not tolerate destabilizing actions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Tear gas and stone-throwing: Chaos erupts at Hezbollah demonstration in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Road blocked near Beirut Airport as Hezbollah official warns against "Israeli and American impositions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Israeli airstrike targets outskirts of Aainata in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More