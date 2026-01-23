From streets to strategy: Hezbollah balances critique of leadership with calls for stability

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



There is a clear contrast between the anger seen on the streets toward the president and the measured political tone adopted by Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance bloc.



While street protests have featured accusations against the president, the bloc’s statement focused instead on defending sovereignty, reinforcing state authority and adhering to the ministerial statement, particularly regarding border defense and the protection of civilians.



Hezbollah, which is keenly aware that street mobilization can quickly spiral into confrontation — something Israel would welcome — says it does not encourage protests.



Party sources acknowledge that public frustration has driven people to the streets, but warn that escalating tension could produce reactions that are hard to control.



Politically, Hezbollah is critical of the president but has no intention of severing ties.



The calm language used by its parliamentary bloc reflects the party’s continued emphasis on unity and dialogue with all sides.



At the same time, questions persist about the nature of this dialogue, as Hezbollah remains firm in its commitment to retain its weapons, links areas north of the Litani River to a broader national security strategy, and urges the president to honor his oath of office and press Israel to fulfill its obligations under the ceasefire.



Crucially, the ceasefire agreement itself was negotiated by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, acting on Hezbollah’s behalf, under the government of then–Prime Minister Najib Mikati, at a time when Lebanon did not yet have a president named Joseph Aoun.



The agreement’s language, particularly the clause referring to weapons restrictions “starting south of the Litani,” left the geographic scope open, without explicitly limiting it to that area.



Negotiators say Lebanon’s side sought to clarify the wording, but the agreement was ultimately signed as it stands.



Today, attention has shifted to Israel’s escalating strikes and to broader global changes, as international politics increasingly reflects a logic of power.



This approach has been openly embraced by U.S. President Donald Trump, from Venezuela to Greenland, and from Davos to Iran.



Trump himself said in Davos that “Lebanon has a problem called Hezbollah,” adding, “We’ll see what happens.”



The question now is whether Hezbollah has absorbed that message, fully aware that a parallel U.S.-Israeli understanding allows Israel wide latitude to act if it claims self-defense, detects weapons movement or perceives a threat.



This framework was approved by the Amal-Hezbollah duo on November 27, 2024, raising questions over why responsibility is now being placed on President Joseph Aoun or Prime Minister Nawaf Salam for an agreement reached before they took office.