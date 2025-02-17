Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon says Quintet Committee committed to pushing for full Israeli withdrawal

The Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa confirmed that the Quintet Committee's countries remain committed to pushing for the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from Lebanese territory.



After meeting with President Joseph Aoun, he stated, "Our communications with all parties are ongoing."



He explained that Lebanon would present a reconstruction plan, which would be discussed with partners to determine the best way to implement it.



He also noted that the Quintet Committee saw it as the right time to meet with the president, and the visit reaffirmed their continued support for the new phase Lebanon is going through.



The ambassador condemned the actions against UNIFIL forces.



He added, "We discussed the issues outlined in the presidential speech, and Aoun assured us that a large part of them would be included in the ministerial statement."