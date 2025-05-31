Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video

Lebanon News
31-05-2025 | 09:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa is proudly representing her country at the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant, currently taking place in India. 

Competing alongside 108 contestants from across the globe, Koussa made her first official appearance at the event, showcasing elegance and confidence on the international stage. 
 

Lebanon News

Miss Lebanon

Nada Koussa

Appearance

Miss World

India

Video

LBCI Next
Israeli drone strike targets Deir al-Zahrani in South Lebanon, killing one
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Nada Koussa honors Indian culture in stunning traditional look at Miss World 2025—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Miss Lebanon advances to Top 40 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 10 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

LBCI’s Nada Andraos makes first appearance after stray bullet injury, urges return of state authority

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Miss Lebanon advances to Top 40 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 10 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Nada Koussa honors Indian culture in stunning traditional look at Miss World 2025—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Israeli airstike kills one in Deir al-Zahrani, South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

LBCI
World News
2025-05-15

Turkey hopes Istanbul talks will open a new chapter for peace between Ukraine and Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Nada Koussa honors Indian culture in stunning traditional look at Miss World 2025—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Lebanese army dismantles Israeli spy device, removes barriers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah rocket unit commander in Deir al-Zahrani strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More