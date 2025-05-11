Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

According to LBCI, Internal Security Forces (ISF) temporarily halted voting at several polling stations in Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh due to security incidents.



Disruptions were reported in Izal, Bakhaoun, Fnaidek in Akkar, and Bhannine in Minieh-Danniyeh.



In Aandqet, State Security forces caught a supporter of one electoral list red-handed in a bribery attempt. He was arrested on the spot following orders from the competent judiciary and transferred to the State Security office in Qoubaiyat for questioning.



Meanwhile, voting was also briefly suspended at the Safira Technical School in Minieh-Danniyeh following a clash between rival supporters. The electoral process has since resumed at the center.