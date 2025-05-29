Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits

News Bulletin Reports
29-05-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

February 26, 2025, marked the confidence vote session of Lebanon's new government. 

Ninety-two days have passed since then, but there has been no tangible progress on one of its most critical commitments: disarming all non-state actors and ensuring that weapons are solely in the hands of the Lebanese state.

Despite repeated promises, Lebanon's official stance on the issue has moved at what critics describe as a "snail's pace." 

The international community continues to watch closely, expecting decisive action. 

Yet, Hezbollah maintains that it is willing to cooperate—only once the government fully implements both the ministerial statement and the inaugural presidential speech. When asked to clarify this position, MP Hassan Fadlallah confirmed that cooperation remains conditional.

While the Lebanese Army has reportedly deployed across most of the area south of the Litani River, except the five Israeli-occupied hills, and has secured approximately 80% of Hezbollah's weapons stockpiles in that region, the remainder lies in areas that require demining. Efforts are ongoing, but they are far from sufficient.

The broader concern remains north of the Litani, where Hezbollah's arsenal has not been addressed. Both President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam are reportedly fully aware of the need to resolve this matter.

Meanwhile, Israel has shown no intention of withdrawing from the five occupied hills and continues its violations and targeted assassinations. Talks over Hezbollah's detained fighters remain stalled, leaving the process in a political deadlock.

Observers now question whether a breakthrough might come from initiating a national defense dialogue—one that Hezbollah might join unconditionally—or from jumpstarting reconstruction efforts to build trust, potentially starting with the $250 million World Bank loan designated for that purpose.

In any case, the issue of disarmament requires urgent action before the country risks sliding back into a broader conflict—something Israel may be preparing for more eagerly than any other scenario.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Hezbollah

Arsenal

Lebanon

Disarmament

International

Community

LBCI Next
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27

Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07

ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-02

Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-01

Israel FM urges international community to protect Syria's Druze

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28

Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28

IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28

Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:53

Navy plane crashes in South Korea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Berri meets UN envoy Geir Pedersen to discuss regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

LBCI’s Nada Andraos makes first appearance after stray bullet injury, urges return of state authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:00

Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

President Aoun highlights joint efforts with Egypt to boost bilateral ties across sectors

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More