News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
News Bulletin Reports
29-05-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
February 26, 2025, marked the confidence vote session of Lebanon's new government.
Ninety-two days have passed since then, but there has been no tangible progress on one of its most critical commitments: disarming all non-state actors and ensuring that weapons are solely in the hands of the Lebanese state.
Despite repeated promises, Lebanon's official stance on the issue has moved at what critics describe as a "snail's pace."
The international community continues to watch closely, expecting decisive action.
Yet, Hezbollah maintains that it is willing to cooperate—only once the government fully implements both the ministerial statement and the inaugural presidential speech. When asked to clarify this position, MP Hassan Fadlallah confirmed that cooperation remains conditional.
While the Lebanese Army has reportedly deployed across most of the area south of the Litani River, except the five Israeli-occupied hills, and has secured approximately 80% of Hezbollah's weapons stockpiles in that region, the remainder lies in areas that require demining. Efforts are ongoing, but they are far from sufficient.
The broader concern remains north of the Litani, where Hezbollah's arsenal has not been addressed. Both President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam are reportedly fully aware of the need to resolve this matter.
Meanwhile, Israel has shown no intention of withdrawing from the five occupied hills and continues its violations and targeted assassinations. Talks over Hezbollah's detained fighters remain stalled, leaving the process in a political deadlock.
Observers now question whether a breakthrough might come from initiating a national defense dialogue—one that Hezbollah might join unconditionally—or from jumpstarting reconstruction efforts to build trust, potentially starting with the $250 million World Bank loan designated for that purpose.
In any case, the issue of disarmament requires urgent action before the country risks sliding back into a broader conflict—something Israel may be preparing for more eagerly than any other scenario.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hezbollah
Arsenal
Lebanon
Disarmament
International
Community
Next
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07
ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07
ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
0
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Israel FM urges international community to protect Syria's Druze
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Israel FM urges international community to protect Syria's Druze
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:53
Navy plane crashes in South Korea
World News
01:53
Navy plane crashes in South Korea
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs
0
Lebanon News
09:31
Berri meets UN envoy Geir Pedersen to discuss regional developments
Lebanon News
09:31
Berri meets UN envoy Geir Pedersen to discuss regional developments
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns
Lebanon News
09:18
Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:58
President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:58
President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
01:24
PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:24
PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1
4
Lebanon News
03:32
LBCI’s Nada Andraos makes first appearance after stray bullet injury, urges return of state authority
Lebanon News
03:32
LBCI’s Nada Andraos makes first appearance after stray bullet injury, urges return of state authority
5
Lebanon News
06:51
Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:18
Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns
Lebanon News
09:18
Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns
7
Lebanon Economy
07:00
Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general
Lebanon Economy
07:00
Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general
8
Lebanon News
04:17
President Aoun highlights joint efforts with Egypt to boost bilateral ties across sectors
Lebanon News
04:17
President Aoun highlights joint efforts with Egypt to boost bilateral ties across sectors
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More