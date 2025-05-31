MP Gemayel: The Syrian regime is gone, so why are the refugees still in Lebanon?

Lebanon News
31-05-2025 | 11:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Gemayel: The Syrian regime is gone, so why are the refugees still in Lebanon?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Gemayel: The Syrian regime is gone, so why are the refugees still in Lebanon?

Kataeb Party leader and MP Samy Gemayel warned that Lebanon is now one of the most overcrowded countries in the world, citing the presence of over 1.7 million Syrian refugees.

Speaking at a panel during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest, Hungary, Gemayel highlighted the strain this has placed on Lebanon, a country with a land area of just 10,452 square kilometers and approximately 5 million citizens. He said the refugee population amounts to nearly a 50% increase in the country's original population.

"To grasp the scale of the crisis, imagine if France received 32 million additional refugees," he said.

Gemayel noted that this situation has persisted for 12 years and argued that the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime removed the justification for Syrian refugees to remain in Lebanon.

"What is the excuse today? The regime is gone. Why are the refugees still in Lebanon?" he asked.

He called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to reassess its policies regarding the Syrian crisis, emphasizing that the top priority should be securing the refugees' return to their homeland.

Gemayel added that the issue does not concern Lebanon alone but also affects Jordan, Turkey, and several European countries.

Lebanon News

MP

Samy Gemayel

Syria

Regime

Refugees

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli drone strike targets Deir al-Zahrani in South Lebanon, killing one
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-27

MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

MP Farid Boustany says restoring trust in banks is key to reviving the economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-14

Lebanon-Syria talks tackle key bilateral issues, including refugees and missing persons: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

MP Samy Gemayel from Bikfaya: Elections are normal, but real democracy must return

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Behind closed doors: UN envoy meets Hezbollah official to discuss Resolution 1701 and Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

From isolation to investment: Syria's comeback highlights Lebanon's stalled crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:42

Iran says received 'elements' of US proposal for nuclear deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-30

Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-26

Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

MP Gemayel: The Syrian regime is gone, so why are the refugees still in Lebanon?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Nada Koussa honors Indian culture in stunning traditional look at Miss World 2025—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Miss Lebanon advances to Top 40 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 10 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah rocket unit commander in Deir al-Zahrani strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:34

Israeli drone strike targets Deir al-Zahrani in South Lebanon, killing one

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Israeli airstike kills one in Deir al-Zahrani, South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More