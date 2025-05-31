Behind closed doors: UN envoy meets Hezbollah official to discuss Resolution 1701 and Israeli violations

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In a discreet meeting held at an undisclosed time and place, Hezbollah's Coordination and Liaison Unit chief, Wafiq Safa, met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to discuss key issues surrounding U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



According to Hezbollah, the primary focus of the meeting was the implementation of Resolution 1701, with Safa reiterating the group's commitment to the framework while presenting what he described as ongoing Israeli violations of the accord.



The conversation reportedly expanded to include the upcoming renewal of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, which is scheduled for a vote at the end of August. Israel is said to be applying pressure to prevent the renewal or at least reduce the mission's mandate.



The meeting also addressed concerns over potential escalation along the southern border and emphasized the need for all parties to adhere to Resolution 1701 to maintain regional stability strictly.



While Hezbollah insisted the meeting was part of routine coordination and not intended for message delivery or backchannel negotiations, the involvement of Hennis-Plasschaert—who previously served as the Netherlands' first female defense minister and U.N. Special Representative for Iraq—adds weight to the encounter. Her presence suggests a deeper diplomatic interest, especially given the current tensions and Israeli pressure on both Hezbollah and the U.N. mission.



No official statement has been issued from the U.N. envoy's office regarding the meeting or its contents.



However, the mere occurrence of such a meeting is seen by some observers as potentially significant, raising questions about whether Plasschaert was seeking to convey specific international concerns or simply assessing Hezbollah's position amid mounting geopolitical pressure.