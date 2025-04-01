Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targeted Palestinian affairs official

01-04-2025 | 03:09
Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targeted Palestinian affairs official
Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targeted Palestinian affairs official

A source close to Hezbollah said an Israeli strike Tuesday on Beirut's southern suburbs targeted an official overseeing Palestinian affairs in the Lebanese group.

The strike "targeted Hassan Bdair, Hezbollah's deputy head for the Palestinian file" who was "at home with his family" at the time, the source told AFP, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media.


AFP
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israel

Strike

Palestinian

Affairs

Beirut

Suburbs

