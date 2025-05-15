News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
15-05-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
4
min
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
In an exclusive interview with LBCI, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus confirmed the imposition of new U.S. sanctions targeting Hezbollah on Thursday, stressing Washington's commitment to cutting off illicit financing to Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.
Speaking shortly after the announcement, Ortagus stated that the administration has revived the "maximum pressure" campaign originally launched during Donald Trump's presidency, particularly targeting Iran and affiliated groups like Hezbollah.
"These sanctions aim to identify and expose individuals and networks facilitating illicit financing for Hezbollah. This is part of our broader strategy to ensure that terror proxies throughout the region, especially those funded by Iran, are held accountable," she said.
She emphasized that this effort would continue with additional sanctions on the way.
When asked whether Israel's occupation of five strategic sites in South Lebanon offers Hezbollah justification to keep its weapons, Ortagus firmly rejected the notion.
"Hezbollah has dragged Lebanon into wars twice in the past two decades—wars the Lebanese people did not choose. They destroy the south every time," she said. "There is no justification for Hezbollah to keep its arms."
Ortagus reiterated the United States' desire to work with Lebanese leaders, including President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Speaker Nabih Berri, to create a new economic future for Lebanon.
"But that future is only possible when the Lebanese state, through the Lebanese Armed Forces, has the exclusive authority over weapons," she noted.
The interview also discussed the possibility of Lebanon joining the Abraham Accords, which were brokered during the Trump administration to normalize ties between Israel and several Arab nations.
While Ortagus did not confirm any current negotiations with Lebanon, she underscored Trump's commitment to peace in the region and the success of the accords.
"President Trump was the only modern leader to achieve peace deals between Israel and Arab states after 26 years," she stated.
Ortagus was also asked about reports of her upcoming visit to Lebanon. While she did not confirm specific dates, she mentioned her regular visits and expressed hope to return soon, joking, "Who can pass up a summer in Beirut?"
Turning to broader regional issues, Ortagus highlighted Trump's Middle East diplomacy, recalling the former president's first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia—a sign of strategic commitment.
"We work very closely with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar on regional policy. There is no daylight between us," she indicated. Ortagus emphasized that peace and prosperity for Lebanon are only possible through the disarmament of Hezbollah, not just in the south but across the country.
On the recent decision to lift sanctions on Syria, Ortagus said Lebanon should observe the approach taken by Syrian leadership under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
She described ongoing dialogue aimed at protecting minorities and encouraging inclusive governance. "The path forward for Syria and Lebanon is not war, but peace and stability," she concluded.
As the interview wrapped up, Ortagus reiterated her hopes to return to Lebanon soon. "Inshallah," she said with a smile.
Lebanon News
US
Hezbollah
Morgan Ortagus
Details
Sanctions
Vision
Lebanon
Future
Next
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-15
Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-15
Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:30
President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support
Lebanon News
09:30
President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support
0
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Lebanon records over 376,000 voters on first day of municipal elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Lebanon records over 376,000 voters on first day of municipal elections
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
2
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
3
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
4
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:44
Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:44
Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
08:32
Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour
Middle East News
08:32
Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More