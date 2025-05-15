In an exclusive interview with LBCI, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus confirmed the imposition of new U.S. sanctions targeting Hezbollah on Thursday, stressing Washington's commitment to cutting off illicit financing to Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.



Speaking shortly after the announcement, Ortagus stated that the administration has revived the "maximum pressure" campaign originally launched during Donald Trump's presidency, particularly targeting Iran and affiliated groups like Hezbollah.



"These sanctions aim to identify and expose individuals and networks facilitating illicit financing for Hezbollah. This is part of our broader strategy to ensure that terror proxies throughout the region, especially those funded by Iran, are held accountable," she said.



She emphasized that this effort would continue with additional sanctions on the way.



When asked whether Israel's occupation of five strategic sites in South Lebanon offers Hezbollah justification to keep its weapons, Ortagus firmly rejected the notion.



"Hezbollah has dragged Lebanon into wars twice in the past two decades—wars the Lebanese people did not choose. They destroy the south every time," she said. "There is no justification for Hezbollah to keep its arms."



Ortagus reiterated the United States' desire to work with Lebanese leaders, including President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Speaker Nabih Berri, to create a new economic future for Lebanon.



"But that future is only possible when the Lebanese state, through the Lebanese Armed Forces, has the exclusive authority over weapons," she noted.



The interview also discussed the possibility of Lebanon joining the Abraham Accords, which were brokered during the Trump administration to normalize ties between Israel and several Arab nations.



While Ortagus did not confirm any current negotiations with Lebanon, she underscored Trump's commitment to peace in the region and the success of the accords.



"President Trump was the only modern leader to achieve peace deals between Israel and Arab states after 26 years," she stated.



Ortagus was also asked about reports of her upcoming visit to Lebanon. While she did not confirm specific dates, she mentioned her regular visits and expressed hope to return soon, joking, "Who can pass up a summer in Beirut?"



Turning to broader regional issues, Ortagus highlighted Trump's Middle East diplomacy, recalling the former president's first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia—a sign of strategic commitment.



"We work very closely with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar on regional policy. There is no daylight between us," she indicated. Ortagus emphasized that peace and prosperity for Lebanon are only possible through the disarmament of Hezbollah, not just in the south but across the country.



On the recent decision to lift sanctions on Syria, Ortagus said Lebanon should observe the approach taken by Syrian leadership under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.



She described ongoing dialogue aimed at protecting minorities and encouraging inclusive governance. "The path forward for Syria and Lebanon is not war, but peace and stability," she concluded.



As the interview wrapped up, Ortagus reiterated her hopes to return to Lebanon soon. "Inshallah," she said with a smile.