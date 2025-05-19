President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

19-05-2025
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0min
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced that he will request Egypt's support for the Lebanese Army's efforts in detecting explosives and dismantling tunnels.

In an interview with Egypt's ON TV, Aoun emphasized the importance of strengthening the army's capabilities amid growing regional challenges. 

He noted that Hezbollah is a recognized political faction within the Lebanese Parliament, adding that his relationship with the group is indirect.

President Aoun reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all weapons in Lebanon eventually fall under the control of the state. 

However, he stressed that such a goal must be achieved through dialogue, not confrontation or hasty decisions.

President

Joseph Aoun

Egypt

Support

Lebanese

Army

Explosives

Tunnels

Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for official visit
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
