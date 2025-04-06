LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

In an exclusive LBCI interview, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus offers a comprehensive look at the Trump administration's vision for Lebanon's future, touching on critical issues such as disarmament, economic reforms, and the ongoing challenges facing the Lebanese people.



During her second visit to Lebanon, Ortagus reflects on her meetings with Lebanese officials, emphasizing the importance of disarming Hezbollah, while underscoring the U.S. commitment to supporting Lebanon's sovereignty and stability.



From the need for economic reforms to the potential for future partnerships, Ortagus sheds light on what lies ahead for Lebanon in its path toward recovery.



Here is the full transcript of the interview:



Toni Mrad: Miss Ortagus, thank you for joining us. This interview will be your first public statement during your second visit to Lebanon.



Morgan Ortagus: Yes, that's right. Thank you for having me.



Toni Mrad: Thank you again. Let me start with your meetings in Beirut. How were your talks with the Lebanese officials? Did they include the subject of Hezbollah's weapons and the establishment of a clear timeline for the disarmament?



Morgan Ortagus: Well, I’ll go to your first question. I had fantastic meetings. I have a very good relationship with the president, President Aoun, and Prime Minister Salam. Of course, I met with the Speaker as well. We communicate regularly. So I don't have to be in Lebanon to meet with them. But it's always good to be with them face to face.



What's different for me this time — that I was not able to do last time — was that the government was not yet formed. In fact, very quickly after I left, they did form the government. So this time, I was able to meet, I think, almost nine ministers in different Cabinet posts. I got to meet the new reformers that the Prime Minister brought in to be part of his cabinet. And I'm very impressed. I think they have a very clear and articulate vision for how Lebanon can move into the future.



You know, the past five or ten years were almost depressing. When you looked at what happened here between the explosion and the financial crash. And now, you have a group of people who are real patriots. They are coming back to Lebanon. They are pushing for the economic reforms that the IMF, the United States, and our Gulf Arab partners have all stressed must happen in order to get investment in Lebanon.



So I’m very excited and encouraged about this new government. We, of course, always bring up disarming Hezbollah. But not just Hezbollah — all militias in this country. President Aoun said clearly in his inaugural speech that he wanted the state to have the monopoly of force. He wanted the state to be the one with the weapons. That is a position that we support. And so, we continue to press this government to fully fulfill the cessation of hostilities. That includes disarming Hezbollah and all militias.



Toni Mrad: Is there a clear timeline?



Morgan Ortagus: As soon as possible. We’ll see. We do have a lot of excellent people from our U.S. military who work here. We’ve been supporting them for decades now. The American people have been providing aid and assistance, training, funding, and equipment to the LAF. That’s a very important American priority.



Now that we’re in this new era — where the LAF is really able, under President Aoun’s leadership, to exert more authority over the state — we want to help them move toward those goals. Those goals are real. They’re clear.



I also think we’re in a fixed time to do it. There’s not necessarily a timetable, so to speak. But we know it should happen as soon as possible. The sooner the LAF is able to meet these goals and disarm all militias, the sooner the Lebanese people can be free. Free from foreign influence. Free from terrorism. Free from the fears that have been so pervasive in society.



Toni Mrad: Following on that point, if Hezbollah were disarmed, would the U.S. allow Hezbollah to have a political role in Lebanon?



Morgan Ortagus: I think you have to take a step back and understand how the Trump administration sees this. I’m here representing President Trump. I’m not representing myself. I’m representing him and his administration.



How do we look at the Middle East? How do we look at Lebanon? This is an independent, democratic, sovereign state. We respect the sovereignty here. We are partners. We are friends. We work together to achieve goals. We work together for a hopeful and more peaceful future in the Middle East.



I don’t come here as a U.S. official representing the Trump administration to make demands — “You must do X, you must do Y.” Rather, I encourage and say: if you want continued partnership with the United States, you have to meet certain goals and criteria.



When I came here the first time, it was important to me that Nawaf Salam did not have Hezbollah represented among his ministers. Just as important was that there not be corrupt ministers. Corruption has eroded society’s confidence. When you have a society like that, what we want to do is help Lebanon move beyond being a cash-based society — and toward one that can move into the future.



We know, for example, the banking sector here is on the FATF gray list. As a U.S. official, I say: This is again an independent, democratic, sovereign state. The leadership and the people of Lebanon have choices to make.



If they choose to work together and partner with the U.S. government, to disarm Hezbollah, to fulfill the cessation of hostilities, to end endemic corruption — we’re going to be a wonderful partner and friend. And there will be more of that to come.



But if the government and the leaders choose to slow-walk that — or not be part of that vision for Lebanon that we share — that’s a choice they can make. But they shouldn’t expect partnership if they’re not achieving these goals.



Toni Mrad: Switching to the issue of normalization. The Lebanese Prime Minister has rejected normalization with Israel. Meanwhile, President Trump’s administration seems committed to it. Can you elaborate on what we should expect moving forward?



Morgan Ortagus: I didn’t have a single conversation about that topic here in Lebanon. What we’re focused on now is implementing the cessation of hostilities. We’re focused on disarming Hezbollah. We’re focused on economic reforms.



We hope we can reach a position where we are negotiating and solving border disputes and other issues between Israel and Lebanon. But you have to crawl before you run. We’re still at the crawling stage. The LAF, the security forces, and the entire government need to get step one right.



Toni Mrad: So, is it not a priority right now?



Morgan Ortagus: Well, peace is always a priority for President Trump. One of the things my boss, Steve Witkoff, is working on is trying to get a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. He’s working on that. We’ve spent a huge amount of time on that.



Steve is the Special Envoy and Ambassador. I’m his deputy. We’ve also spent a huge amount of time trying to get the remaining hostages — especially the American hostages — out of Gaza.



In the first Trump administration, I was incredibly lucky to be the State Department spokesperson. I was part of the small team that helped with the Abraham Accords. That was a beautiful moment in my career.



President Trump campaigned on being a president of peace. A president who would end wars. We’re not even 100 days into our presidency yet. But President Trump is working on what he promised the American people: ending wars.



And here’s a very important point — he’s a president of strength. You don’t end wars by being weak. You don’t end wars by being afraid of terrorist groups. You end wars by standing up to them.



Toni Mrad: Lebanon rejects the probation of three diplomatic-led committees to address detainees, land border demarcation, and Israeli army withdrawal. Does the United States still insist on this approach, despite Lebanon’s position that Israeli withdrawal and detainee matters are not negotiable?



Morgan Ortagus: Who is Lebanon? You said Lebanon rejects — who rejects?



Toni Mrad: The President and the Prime Minister?



Morgan Ortagus: The President hasn’t rejected it to me.



Toni Mrad: That’s not what we’ve heard from the President.



Morgan Ortagus: I don’t think that’s accurate.



Toni Mrad: Let’s move to the subject of reforms. In a previous interview, you said: we are working with our partners to rebuild what was destroyed in Lebanon, but we will not accept a repeat of the 2006 reconstruction model. We want Lebanon to be a destination for investment. Could you elaborate more on what you meant?



Morgan Ortagus: Yes, I’m glad you brought that up. From the Trump administration’s perspective, we’re looking at rebuilding that will need to happen in Gaza, southern Lebanon, and Syria. There is a massive need for investment in the Middle East.



Our vision for Lebanon is not just as a donor country always asking for donations. There are very sophisticated people in Lebanon and in the diaspora — in financial services, in business, in consulting. So my encouragement, especially to this impressive new cabinet, is:



How do we think of a better way to rebuild southern Lebanon? We want people to have jobs. We want them to have hope for the future.



Can we create a new economic model? Can we attract private-sector investment? Of course, everyone depends on the World Bank and the IMF — and I understand that.



But from the U.S. perspective, we’re not just looking at southern Lebanon. We’re looking at Syria. We’re looking at Gaza.



The world has to look differently at these war-torn regions. We need to rebuild. And we need new, creative ways to do it. We need a vision that includes the people — especially the young people — of these regions, so they can take part in rebuilding a better future.



Toni Mrad: Mrs. Ortagus, is the assistance from the IMF conditional on disarmament and reforms?



Morgan Ortagus: Well, I don’t speak for the IMF. I speak for the Trump administration. But we work closely with them.



We think the reforms they’ve suggested are practical and important. Lebanon must get off things like the FATF gray list. It must move beyond a cash-based economy. It must return to having a sophisticated financial sector — the one Lebanon used to be known for.



If you want to save Lebanon — I was driving here and saw a big sign. I took a picture of it. I want to show it to President Trump. It said, “Make Lebanon Great Again.” I loved that sign.



If you want to make Lebanon great again, you must implement these reforms. It’s tough.



We had our own crash in the U.S. in 2008. I was at the Treasury then. We made tough decisions as a people and a government.



No country is immune. But Lebanon is in one of the worst financial conditions I’ve seen in the past 20 or 30 years. We can’t sugarcoat it.



“Precarious” is too soft a word. It’s devastating. And to rescue yourselves, you’ll need reforms — some of them radical — to save the country.



Toni Mrad: As you know, there can be no economic growth without stability. Will Israel keep targeting Hezbollah, despite the damage to Lebanon’s economy?



Morgan Ortagus: I don’t speak for Israel. But I can say this — when we talk about the cessation of hostilities, it’s clear Hezbollah must be disarmed. It’s clear Israel won’t accept rockets fired into their country. We understand that position.



This is why I’m here. This is why the mechanisms are here. This is why we provide U.S. money and investment. Why we bring new equipment. Why we support the LAF — so Lebanon can do this themselves.



Toni Mrad: Israel will keep targeting Hezbollah?



Morgan Ortagus: I don’t speak for Israel.



Toni Mrad: Ms. Ortagus, thank you again for your time. Will we see you again soon in Lebanon?



Morgan Ortagus: Of course. I love Lebanon. Everyone treats me so well here. And I shouldn’t say this — but it’s the best food in the Middle East. If I’m coming to the Middle East, I’m stopping in Lebanon.