Red Cross recovers body of young girl in Houla after Israeli gunfire

17-02-2025 | 11:16
Red Cross recovers body of young girl in Houla after Israeli gunfire
Red Cross recovers body of young girl in Houla after Israeli gunfire

The Red Cross entered the southern Lebanese town of Houla and recovered the body of a young girl named Khadija Atwi, who was killed Sunday by Israeli army gunfire. 

Her remains were transported to Tebnin Governmental Hospital.

