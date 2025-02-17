News
Red Cross recovers body of young girl in Houla after Israeli gunfire
Lebanon News
17-02-2025 | 11:16
Red Cross recovers body of young girl in Houla after Israeli gunfire
The Red Cross entered the southern Lebanese town of Houla and recovered the body of a young girl named Khadija Atwi, who was killed Sunday by Israeli army gunfire.
Her remains were transported to Tebnin Governmental Hospital.
Lebanon News
Red Cross
Body
Girl
South Lebanon
Houla
Israeli
Gunfire
Saudi Arabia backs Lebanon's measures to safeguard security and address UNIFIL attack
Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?
