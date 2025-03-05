News
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over several southern Lebanese villages: NNA
Lebanon News
05-03-2025 | 02:32
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over several southern Lebanese villages: NNA
On Wednesday, the National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone flew at low altitude over the Marjaayoun plain, Qlayaa, Borj El Mlouk, and Khiam in southern Lebanon.
