President Aoun to France 24: Macron is working on a conference to support Lebanon, reforms remain a key condition

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun revealed in an interview with France 24 that French President Emmanuel Macron is working on organizing a conference to provide assistance to Lebanon.



However, he stressed that implementing necessary reforms and meeting International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions remain the fundamental prerequisites for receiving international aid.



Addressing the security situation, Aoun emphasized that both sides must respect the ceasefire agreement, saying that Israel is initiating violations by maintaining a presence in five disputed border areas.



He noted that Lebanon is actively working to preserve the truce through intensified diplomatic efforts, adding that guarantees for maintaining stability should come from France, the United States, and other partners in the monitoring committee.



Aoun further stated that a comprehensive ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and Israel's withdrawal from the five border points are essential steps before engaging in any negotiations.



He affirmed that Lebanon's position on peace with Israel remains aligned with the broader Arab stance.



On the domestic front, Aoun reiterated Lebanon's commitment to implementing critical reforms, asserting that they are "more of a Lebanese necessity than merely an international requirement."



He stressed that Lebanon has no alternative but to push forward with the reforms needed to overcome its economic crisis.