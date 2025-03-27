President Aoun to France 24: Macron is working on a conference to support Lebanon, reforms remain a key condition

Lebanon News
27-03-2025 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun to France 24: Macron is working on a conference to support Lebanon, reforms remain a key condition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun to France 24: Macron is working on a conference to support Lebanon, reforms remain a key condition

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun revealed in an interview with France 24 that French President Emmanuel Macron is working on organizing a conference to provide assistance to Lebanon. 

However, he stressed that implementing necessary reforms and meeting International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions remain the fundamental prerequisites for receiving international aid.

Addressing the security situation, Aoun emphasized that both sides must respect the ceasefire agreement, saying that Israel is initiating violations by maintaining a presence in five disputed border areas. 

He noted that Lebanon is actively working to preserve the truce through intensified diplomatic efforts, adding that guarantees for maintaining stability should come from France, the United States, and other partners in the monitoring committee.

Aoun further stated that a comprehensive ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and Israel's withdrawal from the five border points are essential steps before engaging in any negotiations. 

He affirmed that Lebanon's position on peace with Israel remains aligned with the broader Arab stance.

On the domestic front, Aoun reiterated Lebanon's commitment to implementing critical reforms, asserting that they are "more of a Lebanese necessity than merely an international requirement." 

He stressed that Lebanon has no alternative but to push forward with the reforms needed to overcome its economic crisis.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Lebanon

France

Emmanuel Macron

Conference

IMF

Aid

Reform

LBCI Next
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
French envoy Le Drian: Appointments essential to restore Lebanon's credibility
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-15

France's Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon, announces upcoming meeting with President Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-25

Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

President Aoun says no sect will be excluded; reforms will be implemented to ensure international support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-11

France's Macron congratulates Speaker Berri on Lebanon's new president, reaffirms French support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon's challenges with UN and SSNP, emphasizing unity and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

French envoy Le Drian: Appointments essential to restore Lebanon's credibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Israeli drone attack injures man in southern Lebanon's Houla village

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones

LBCI
World News
2025-02-14

Pakistan coal mine explosion kills nine, Geo News says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

Macron tells all parties to honor Lebanon ceasefire commitments: Elysee

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:38

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rules out any possibility of normalization or surrender

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Pre-crisis levels: Lebanon's Social Security resumes higher coverage for healthcare and medication

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber tells LBCI he hopes central bank governor appointment won't go to vote, seeks consensus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More