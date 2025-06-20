Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel

Lebanon News
20-06-2025 | 12:35
High views
0min
Lebanon’s National News Agency dismissed reports of multiple internet routers exploding in homes across Hermel, calling them inaccurate.

The agency clarified that a single router caught fire due to an electrical short circuit in one home. No injuries or damage were reported.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Internet routers

Explosions

Hermel

Middle East Airlines cancels June 21 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
