Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA

Lebanon News
20-06-2025 | 02:24
High views
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA
0min
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA

According to the National News Agency, Israeli forces blew up two houses at dawn on Friday in the southern Lebanese towns of Houla and Meiss El Jabal after advancing into Lebanese territory. 

The forces then seized a bulldozer from one of the homes in Meiss El Jabal and transported it across the border into Israeli-occupied territory.

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Middle East Airlines cancels June 21 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
