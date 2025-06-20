News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA
Lebanon News
20-06-2025 | 02:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA
According to the National News Agency, Israeli forces blew up two houses at dawn on Friday in the southern Lebanese towns of Houla and Meiss El Jabal after advancing into Lebanese territory.
The forces then seized a bulldozer from one of the homes in Meiss El Jabal and transported it across the border into Israeli-occupied territory.
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
South Lebanon
Houses
Next
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Middle East Airlines cancels June 21 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Israeli drone drops bomb on bulldozer in Khiam in South Lebanon, no injuries reported: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Israeli drone drops bomb on bulldozer in Khiam in South Lebanon, no injuries reported: NNA
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Two injured in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Beit Lif
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Two injured in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Beit Lif
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Israeli strike hits motorcycle in Hanin, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Israeli strike hits motorcycle in Hanin, South Lebanon: NNA
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:00
Israel strike targets vehicle in Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
03:00
Israel strike targets vehicle in Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon, gas remains unchanged
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon, gas remains unchanged
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
0
Lebanon News
02:02
Middle East Airlines cancels June 21 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
Lebanon News
02:02
Middle East Airlines cancels June 21 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Khamenei appoints major general Abdolrahim Mousavi as Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Khamenei appoints major general Abdolrahim Mousavi as Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff
0
World News
2025-05-19
Putin says Russia ready to 'work' with Kyiv on 'memorandum' for possible peace deal
World News
2025-05-19
Putin says Russia ready to 'work' with Kyiv on 'memorandum' for possible peace deal
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Qatar Airways cancels flights to Iran, Iraq after Israel strikes
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Qatar Airways cancels flights to Iran, Iraq after Israel strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:15
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
Middle East News
15:15
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
2
Lebanon News
14:04
UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks
Lebanon News
14:04
UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks
3
Lebanon News
05:55
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
Lebanon News
05:55
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam
Lebanon News
06:30
Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
6
Variety and Tech
08:57
Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!
Variety and Tech
08:57
Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
8
Middle East News
10:49
Israeli army says Iran used multi-warhead missile, posing new challenge to air defenses
Middle East News
10:49
Israeli army says Iran used multi-warhead missile, posing new challenge to air defenses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More