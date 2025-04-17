News
Hamas officials say consultations on response to Israel truce offer 'almost complete'
17-04-2025 | 05:04
Two Hamas officials told AFP Thursday that the group's discussions on an Israeli truce proposal were nearly complete, with a response expected soon.
"These talks are almost complete, and the group will send its response to the mediators once they finish. It's expected the talks will wrap up soon -- possibly even today," an official said, with another group member confirming his account.
AFP
