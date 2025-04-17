Hamas officials say consultations on response to Israel truce offer 'almost complete'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-04-2025 | 05:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas officials say consultations on response to Israel truce offer &#39;almost complete&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas officials say consultations on response to Israel truce offer 'almost complete'

Two Hamas officials told AFP Thursday that the group's discussions on an Israeli truce proposal were nearly complete, with a response expected soon.

"These talks are almost complete, and the group will send its response to the mediators once they finish. It's expected the talks will wrap up soon -- possibly even today," an official said, with another group member confirming his account.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Consultations

Israel

Truce

Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strike on tents of displaced people
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-03

Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-15

Israel to reject Hamas offer on US-Israeli hostage, plans response: Report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01

Hamas says ready to complete 'remaining stages' of Gaza truce deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29

Hamas officials say Israel delaying aid delivery to Gaza, may affect hostages' release: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22

Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strike on tents of displaced people

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34

Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-16

Israel Defense Minister says no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-16

Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:28

Iran says constantly consulting with Russia on “nuclear issues”

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber meets with UN-Habitat regional representative to discuss cooperation and land reform

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More