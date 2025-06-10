Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

10-06-2025 | 07:06
LBCI
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0min
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

A clash occurred between young men from the southern Lebanese town of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr and members of the Lebanese Army, resulting in injuries.

After a UNIFIL patrol was attacked in the area, the Lebanese Army arrived to disperse the altercation.

The patrol had lost a device in the area where it entered, and when it attempted to re-enter, it was confronted by residents. The Army intervened, requesting that the UNIFIL patrol leave so they could retrieve the device. However, the residents also refused, leading to the clash.

The situation quickly returned to calm.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
