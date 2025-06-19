UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

Lebanon News
19-06-2025 | 14:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

The UK has issued a travel warning for Lebanon amid concerns over potential disruptions to air travel in and out of Beirut due to escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said there is a risk that hostilities in the region could intensify rapidly, affecting Beirut's airport operations and posing broader security risks.

Lebanon News

UK

Lebanon

Travel

Beirut

FCDO

LBCI Next
MEA adds extra flights to Paris and Cairo
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-07

UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Ain Qana, South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-06-15

UK advises citizens against 'all travel' to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-07

Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

From Gaza to Tehran: how far will Israel go—and will Iran hold?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-15

Israel-Iran conflict: Why tech alone can’t win the spy war

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-09

Russia’s Shoigu discusses Middle East with Omani counterpart

LBCI
World News
2025-04-03

EU chief says new US tariffs are 'major blow to world economy'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

PM Salam meets US Envoy to discuss security, sovereignty, and border issues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:57

Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More