UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks
19-06-2025 | 14:04
UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks
The UK has issued a travel warning for Lebanon amid concerns over potential disruptions to air travel in and out of Beirut due to escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said there is a risk that hostilities in the region could intensify rapidly, affecting Beirut's airport operations and posing broader security risks.
