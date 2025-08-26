News
US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
26-08-2025 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal
A U.S. delegation visiting Lebanon described its meeting with President Joseph Aoun as “fruitful,” stressing Washington’s support for the Lebanese people and linking future assistance to the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the delegation, acknowledged from Baabda that dismantling Hezbollah’s arsenal is “a difficult but decisive step,” adding: “We support the bold decisions the government is taking.” She emphasized the Lebanese Army’s urgent need for material and logistical support, noting that the issue was discussed with President Aoun.
“We will help strengthen the army and economy if Lebanon succeeds in disarming Hezbollah,” Shaheen said.
She also emphasized Washington’s support for financial sector reforms, expressing hope that Parliament would advance long-delayed legislation.
Senator Lindsey Graham, also part of the delegation, struck a sharper tone, accusing Hezbollah of betraying the Lebanese people and serving foreign interests. “Hezbollah does not work for the Lebanese people's interests. I believe the Lebanese want a better future, but Israel will not see Lebanon differently unless Lebanon acts differently,” he said.
Graham warned that Israel’s withdrawal and Saudi Arabia’s engagement are both conditional on disarmament.
“There will be no progress if Hezbollah and the Palestinians remain armed. The idea of disarming Hezbollah came from the Lebanese people themselves, and Lebanon must act on it before asking about Israeli withdrawal,” he added.
Lebanon News
US
Delegation
Baabda
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Disarmament
Israeli
Withdrawal
Next
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Previous
