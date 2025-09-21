Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes

Yedioth Ahronoth quoted several Israeli security officials as saying that special devices were planted in a secret Hezbollah hideout.



The Israeli newspaper said the operation took place while Israeli aircraft were striking Hezbollah positions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, when a number of agents entered Haret Hreik carrying precisely concealed devices.



They were fully aware that, if captured by Hezbollah, death would be inevitable — and that if the devices were discovered, it would be a severe blow to Israeli security.



The newspaper revealed that the Mossad operatives moved cautiously through narrow alleys, hoping their operations director had coordinated with the Israeli military to prevent the air force from striking the area they were passing through.



Their target was a multi-storey residential building that sat above an important secret Hezbollah stronghold — the main command center.



Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly due to meet there with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander in Lebanon and with Hezbollah’s southern front chief, Ali Karaki.



Yedioth said only a small number of Hezbollah security personnel and members of the leadership knew about the hideout.



It reported that Mossad operatives placed the devices in pre-identified locations inside the building above the complex, completed the task successfully, and left without being detected.