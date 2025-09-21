News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
21-09-2025 | 04:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes
Yedioth Ahronoth quoted several Israeli security officials as saying that special devices were planted in a secret Hezbollah hideout.
The Israeli newspaper said the operation took place while Israeli aircraft were striking Hezbollah positions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, when a number of agents entered Haret Hreik carrying precisely concealed devices.
They were fully aware that, if captured by Hezbollah, death would be inevitable — and that if the devices were discovered, it would be a severe blow to Israeli security.
The newspaper revealed that the Mossad operatives moved cautiously through narrow alleys, hoping their operations director had coordinated with the Israeli military to prevent the air force from striking the area they were passing through.
Their target was a multi-storey residential building that sat above an important secret Hezbollah stronghold — the main command center.
Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly due to meet there with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander in Lebanon and with Hezbollah’s southern front chief, Ali Karaki.
Yedioth said only a small number of Hezbollah security personnel and members of the leadership knew about the hideout.
It reported that Mossad operatives placed the devices in pre-identified locations inside the building above the complex, completed the task successfully, and left without being detected.
Lebanon News
Israel
Mossad
Operation
Beirut
Hezbollah
Next
Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-04
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-04
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:41
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
Middle East News
07:41
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
0
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
07:01
Israeli force carries out overnight raid and house demolition in Ramyeh, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
07:01
Israeli force carries out overnight raid and house demolition in Ramyeh, South Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
0
World News
2025-09-19
Ukraine seeking new four-year lending program with IMF
World News
2025-09-19
Ukraine seeking new four-year lending program with IMF
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-11
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
Lebanon News
2025-07-11
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
0
Middle East News
05:13
Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York
Middle East News
05:13
Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
2
Lebanon News
10:03
Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Marjayoun
Lebanon News
10:03
Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Marjayoun
3
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year
4
Lebanon News
04:59
Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
04:59
Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes
5
Lebanon News
12:19
Lebanon's Culture Ministry denies false claims about Baalbek Citadel
Lebanon News
12:19
Lebanon's Culture Ministry denies false claims about Baalbek Citadel
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
7
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
8
Middle East News
07:41
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
Middle East News
07:41
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More