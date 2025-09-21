Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes

Lebanon News
21-09-2025 | 04:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes

Yedioth Ahronoth quoted several Israeli security officials as saying that special devices were planted in a secret Hezbollah hideout.

The Israeli newspaper said the operation took place while Israeli aircraft were striking Hezbollah positions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, when a number of agents entered Haret Hreik carrying precisely concealed devices. 

They were fully aware that, if captured by Hezbollah, death would be inevitable — and that if the devices were discovered, it would be a severe blow to Israeli security.

The newspaper revealed that the Mossad operatives moved cautiously through narrow alleys, hoping their operations director had coordinated with the Israeli military to prevent the air force from striking the area they were passing through. 

Their target was a multi-storey residential building that sat above an important secret Hezbollah stronghold — the main command center. 

Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly due to meet there with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander in Lebanon and with Hezbollah’s southern front chief, Ali Karaki.

Yedioth said only a small number of Hezbollah security personnel and members of the leadership knew about the hideout. 

It reported that Mossad operatives placed the devices in pre-identified locations inside the building above the complex, completed the task successfully, and left without being detected.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Mossad

Operation

Beirut

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-04

Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-03

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli force carries out overnight raid and house demolition in Ramyeh, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-26

Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

Ukraine seeking new four-year lending program with IMF

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-11

Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV

LBCI
Middle East News
05:13

Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Marjayoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Lebanon's Culture Ministry denies false claims about Baalbek Citadel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More