France says peacekeeper security must be 'ensured' after Israel attack in Lebanon

03-09-2025 | 07:32
France says peacekeeper security must be &#39;ensured&#39; after Israel attack in Lebanon
France says peacekeeper security must be 'ensured' after Israel attack in Lebanon

France on Wednesday condemned an Israeli drone attack near U.N. Interim Force members in Lebanon, and called for the security of peacekeepers to be respected.

"The protection of the peacekeepers, as well as the security of United Nations personnel, equipment and premises must be ensured," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the U.N. force had "an essential role for the stability of Lebanon and the region."


AFP
 

