Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters

Lebanon News
13-11-2025 | 14:32
High views
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters

Saudi Arabia plans to imminently bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after Lebanese authorities demonstrated efficacy curbing drug smuggling to the kingdom over the past months, a senior Saudi official said on Thursday.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Saudi Arabia

Lebanon

Drug

Smuggling

