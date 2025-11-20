LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians

21-11-2025 | 02:36
LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians
LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians

According to LBCI sources, a Lebanese judicial delegation is scheduled to visit Damascus in early December to coordinate on mechanisms addressing the issue of Syrian detainees held in Lebanon.

