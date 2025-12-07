UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani

Lebanon News
07-12-2025 | 11:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani

The commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) told Israel's Channel 12 that the mission has found no evidence suggesting Hezbollah is reconstituting its military presence south of the Litani River, pushing back against recurring Israeli allegations.

He said UNIFIL's mandate is centered on supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces and helping create conditions that allow the state to assert control over South Lebanon fully. 

The commander added that Israel is "blatantly violating the ceasefire agreement," stressing that ongoing breaches complicate the mission's ability to maintain stability along the Blue Line.

He noted that UNIFIL faces operational challenges on the ground, including the fact that the area is "filled with private property," which limits the mission's ability to inspect every location. 

"Our task is to support the Lebanese Army, not to search every private building," he said.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Commander

Israeli Channel 12

Evidence

Hezbollah

Litani

LBCI Next
Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-22

Lebanese Army Chief: Army’s plan south of Litani River is progressing according to its set timeline

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-22

PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Lebanese PM Salam meets international officials on sidelines of Doha Forum

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

PM Salam, Turkish FM Fidan discuss Lebanon's situation in Doha

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Erdogan hails Eurofighter deal as 'new symbol' of strategic ties with UK

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

US government shutdown enters 36th day, becoming longest ever

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-07

Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-21

Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Iran awaits second plane of nationals deported from US

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21

Netanyahu says expects to move to second phase of Gaza truce 'shortly'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More