UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani
Lebanon News
07-12-2025 | 11:31
UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani
The commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) told Israel's Channel 12 that the mission has found no evidence suggesting Hezbollah is reconstituting its military presence south of the Litani River, pushing back against recurring Israeli allegations.
He said UNIFIL's mandate is centered on supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces and helping create conditions that allow the state to assert control over South Lebanon fully.
The commander added that Israel is "blatantly violating the ceasefire agreement," stressing that ongoing breaches complicate the mission's ability to maintain stability along the Blue Line.
He noted that UNIFIL faces operational challenges on the ground, including the fact that the area is "filled with private property," which limits the mission's ability to inspect every location.
"Our task is to support the Lebanese Army, not to search every private building," he said.
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Commander
Israeli Channel 12
Evidence
Hezbollah
Litani
Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
World News
World News
Middle East News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
