Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel

Middle East News
27-02-2026 | 12:49
High views
Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel
Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel

Germany's foreign ministry on Friday "urgently" advised nationals not to go to Israel as it sharpened its travel advice over increasing tensions in the Middle East.

"Travel to Israel and East Jerusalem is urgently discouraged," the ministry said in an advisory on its website.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Israel

Travel

Middle East

Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran
Rubio to hold talks Monday in Israel on Iran: State Department
Download now the LBCI mobile app
