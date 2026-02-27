News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
9
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
9
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Army chief receives invitation to Paris conference on army support
Lebanon News
27-02-2026 | 11:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Army chief receives invitation to Paris conference on army support
Lebanese Army Commander Rodolph Haykal received French Ambassador Hervé Magro at his office in Yarzeh, along with an accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, Magro delivered an official invitation for Haykal to attend a conference in support of the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces (ISF) scheduled for March 5 in Paris. The two sides discussed preparations for the conference.
Haykal also met with Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa. Talks focused on recent developments and included an assessment of the results of a preparatory meeting for the conference held in Cairo.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Army
Chief
Rodolph Haykal
Invitation
Paris
Conference
Next
Parliamentary elections clock ticks: Lebanon continues to face diaspora vote dispute
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-19
Cairo meeting to set stage for Paris conference on supporting Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-19
Cairo meeting to set stage for Paris conference on supporting Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
More than 60 strikes: Israel ramps up military pressure in Lebanon’s Bekaa as US-Iran talks loom
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
More than 60 strikes: Israel ramps up military pressure in Lebanon’s Bekaa as US-Iran talks loom
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Parliamentary elections clock ticks: Lebanon continues to face diaspora vote dispute
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Parliamentary elections clock ticks: Lebanon continues to face diaspora vote dispute
0
Lebanon Economy
07:57
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
Lebanon Economy
07:57
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
0
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-09
French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran
World News
2026-01-09
French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:41
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate, Xinhua reports
Middle East News
06:41
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate, Xinhua reports
2
World News
13:47
White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports
World News
13:47
White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports
3
World News
14:03
Iran, US talks ended after 'significant progress': Oman FM
World News
14:03
Iran, US talks ended after 'significant progress': Oman FM
4
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
5
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
6
World News
14:40
Iran FM says 'good progress' in talks with US
World News
14:40
Iran FM says 'good progress' in talks with US
7
Lebanon Economy
07:57
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
Lebanon Economy
07:57
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
8
World News
14:27
Zelensky says 'more readiness' for next Russia meeting after Geneva talks
World News
14:27
Zelensky says 'more readiness' for next Russia meeting after Geneva talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More