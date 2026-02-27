Lebanese Army chief receives invitation to Paris conference on army support

27-02-2026 | 11:40
Lebanese Army chief receives invitation to Paris conference on army support
Lebanese Army chief receives invitation to Paris conference on army support

Lebanese Army Commander Rodolph Haykal received French Ambassador Hervé Magro at his office in Yarzeh, along with an accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Magro delivered an official invitation for Haykal to attend a conference in support of the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces (ISF) scheduled for March 5 in Paris. The two sides discussed preparations for the conference.

Haykal also met with Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa. Talks focused on recent developments and included an assessment of the results of a preparatory meeting for the conference held in Cairo.

