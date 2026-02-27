Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29

Lebanon News
27-02-2026 | 06:16
High views
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley on Thursday killed two people, including a Syrian child and a woman, and wounded 29 others.

In a statement, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the updated toll confirmed two fatalities and 29 injuries.

Among the wounded were nine children—four girls and five boys—and eight women, the statement said.

