Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
Lebanon News
27-02-2026 | 06:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley on Thursday killed two people, including a Syrian child and a woman, and wounded 29 others.
In a statement, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the updated toll confirmed two fatalities and 29 injuries.
Among the wounded were nine children—four girls and five boys—and eight women, the statement said.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Strikes
Bekaa
Kill
