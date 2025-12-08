Interior Minister meets US Ambassador Michel Issa to discuss reforms and election preparations

Lebanon News
08-12-2025 | 06:34
High views
Interior Minister meets US Ambassador Michel Issa to discuss reforms and election preparations
Interior Minister meets US Ambassador Michel Issa to discuss reforms and election preparations

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar met with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa at the minister’s office, in a courtesy visit during which they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

The meeting also touched on the reform measures being implemented by the Interior Ministry across various sectors, as well as ongoing preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
 

MEA donates $800,000 to support 80 public schools
EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters
