PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament

Lebanon News
29-12-2025 | 11:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that the government's financial gap law will be submitted to Parliament on Monday, with a public version to be published on the official government website for citizen review.

Salam emphasized that the law aims to return depositors' funds in full, while imposing penalties on those who transferred money abroad or benefited from financial engineering schemes.

He called on lawmakers, representatives of economic bodies, and civil society to unite in prioritizing the national interest. 

"We are open to any proposals that improve the bill, but we cannot accept criticism without alternatives, as that contributes to wasting depositors' money, paralyzing banks, and undermining the economy," he said.

The prime minister underlined that the government's approach balances the need to compensate depositors fairly with the economic imperative of restoring Lebanon's financial order. He stressed that returning deposits in stages is preferable to indefinite delays, which would erode funds and deprive the country of a chance to recover.

Salam concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to transparency and reform. 

"We do not sell illusions to the Lebanese people, nor do we hide the facts. We have named ourselves the government of reform and rescue, and this goal is non-negotiable," he noted.

Lebanon News

PM

Nawaf Salam

Lebanese

Cabinet

Financial

Gap

Law

Parliament

LBCI Next
Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria
Lebanon increases Housing Bank capital from LBP 100 billion to LBP 150 billion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-26

Lebanese Cabinet approves draft financial gap law, sends it to Parliament—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-22

Lebanese Cabinet works to finalize IMF-aligned financial gap law, focus on deposit security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-07

Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanon increases Housing Bank capital from LBP 100 billion to LBP 150 billion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Lebanese Red Cross on full alert for New Year’s Eve

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

In Doha, Lebanese President Aoun voices solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Lebanon signs memorandum with Egypt to purchase natural gas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

President Aoun: Signing MoU with Egypt to meet Lebanon’s natural gas needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanese FM holds meetings on Palestinian ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More