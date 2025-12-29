PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that the government's financial gap law will be submitted to Parliament on Monday, with a public version to be published on the official government website for citizen review.



Salam emphasized that the law aims to return depositors' funds in full, while imposing penalties on those who transferred money abroad or benefited from financial engineering schemes.



He called on lawmakers, representatives of economic bodies, and civil society to unite in prioritizing the national interest.



"We are open to any proposals that improve the bill, but we cannot accept criticism without alternatives, as that contributes to wasting depositors' money, paralyzing banks, and undermining the economy," he said.



The prime minister underlined that the government's approach balances the need to compensate depositors fairly with the economic imperative of restoring Lebanon's financial order. He stressed that returning deposits in stages is preferable to indefinite delays, which would erode funds and deprive the country of a chance to recover.



Salam concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to transparency and reform.



"We do not sell illusions to the Lebanese people, nor do we hide the facts. We have named ourselves the government of reform and rescue, and this goal is non-negotiable," he noted.