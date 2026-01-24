Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh

Lebanon News
24-01-2026 | 07:30
High views
Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh
0min
Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh

The coastal city of Jounieh narrowly avoided a serious incident after six people went paragliding from three aircraft despite poor weather, in a clear breach of air safety rules.

Each paraglider carried two people during the flights, heightening the risk amid unfavorable winds and limited visibility. Despite the dangerous conditions, all six landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

Two of the paragliders landed along the rocky shoreline of Haret Sakher, while the remaining four touched down in the wooded areas of Harissa.

