Beirut Port explosion victims’ families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims’ blood

Lebanon News
23-01-2026 | 04:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut Port explosion victims’ families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims’ blood
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beirut Port explosion victims’ families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims’ blood

Families of the victims of the Beirut Port explosion staged a protest outside the Customs building at the Port of Beirut, expressing anger after more than five years of delays in the investigation. 

The protest followed the Cabinet’s decision to appoint Gracia Azzi, a defendant in the port blast case, as director general of Customs, a move the families described as a “direct stab” to their pursuit of justice.

The families condemned the appointment, saying it undermines the investigation led by Judge Tarek Bitar, who questioned Azzi in February 2025 and left her under investigation pending an indictment. 

They stressed that appointing an individual facing judicial scrutiny to a senior public post insults the memory of the victims, violates principles of accountability and separation of powers, and further erodes trust in the state and judiciary.

Protesters demanded the immediate reversal of the appointment, respect for judicial independence, and the appointment of no suspect to public office before the issuance of an indictment, insisting that justice for the victims of the Beirut port explosion is a non-negotiable right.

Lebanon News

explosion

victims’

families

protest

Customs

building:

Gracia

appointment

blatant

insult

victims’

blood

LBCI Next
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Baalbek hospital, no injuries reported
Tourism minister scraps dollar pricing at tourism establishments, mandates LBP approval
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19

Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-18

Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

FM Rajji briefs families of Beirut port blast victims on latest developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

President Aoun, Speaker Berri discuss security situation and support for southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Israeli drone targets vehicle near Baalbek hospital, no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Tourism minister scraps dollar pricing at tourism establishments, mandates LBP approval

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:15

Lebanon updates fuel prices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-19

Chainsaw-wielding robbers flee Louvre with jewelry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

President Aoun, Speaker Berri discuss security situation and support for southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-13

Lebanese lawmaker Ghassan Skaf passes away

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-05

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for two Lebanese villages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Elysee Palace sources to LBCI: France's Macron to meet Lebanese PM Salam on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:15

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Beirut Port explosion victims’ families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims’ blood

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More