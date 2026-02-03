Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement

News Bulletin Reports
03-02-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

With increased pressure and repeated warnings about the risks of any agreement with Iran that is not comprehensive and does not guarantee regional security, Israel is attempting to place obstacles in the way of the first round of expected talks between Washington and Tehran, scheduled for Friday in Istanbul.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, who held talks in Israel to ensure Tel Aviv does not undermine the negotiations, was met with clear objections centered on the absence of Iran's ballistic missile program from the Istanbul agenda.

Israeli officials conveyed to Witkoff that their acceptance of any agreement with Iran to defuse the risk of a wider regional war would be contingent on a set of conditions they consider essential to security. 

These include Iran transferring its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, estimated at around 400 kilograms, to a third country, as well as a complete halt to uranium enrichment on Iranian territory.

Israel is also demanding strict limitations on Iran's ballistic missile production, both in terms of quantity and range, and a full cessation of Tehran's funding and support for its regional allies, including Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Alongside these demands, Israeli officials are warning that Iran is deliberately stalling negotiations to buy time and avert a potential military strike. While regional and international actors are pushing to give the Istanbul talks a chance, Tel Aviv is expressing deep skepticism about their prospects.

Israeli assessments anticipate that the negotiations will fail and maintain that a U.S. military strike against Iran remains likely, potentially within the next two weeks.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Conditions

US

Iran

Agreement

Ballistic

Missiles

LBCI Next
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-18

Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30

Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-28

Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02

Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02

Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02

US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-31

Egypt urges all parties to show restraint before Gaza's Rafah crossing reopens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-16

Beirut court approves release of former minister Amin Salam on bail, sources say

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:41

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

PM Salam at World Government Summit in Dubai: Government would not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new confrontation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More