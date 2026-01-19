Justice Minister says Beirut Port probe ongoing, objects appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of customs

Lebanon's Justice Minister Adel Nassar said efforts are continuing to advance the investigation into the Beirut port explosion, led by Judge Tarek Bitar, stressing that authorities are providing full support to facilitate the probe.



Speaking after meeting Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi at the patriarchal headquarters in Bkerke, Nassar said, "Work on the port explosion case is ongoing thanks to the efforts of Judge Tarek Bitar, and we are giving all possible backing to ease his mission."



Commenting on the appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of customs, Nassar said he had objected to the move despite his firm belief in the presumption of innocence. "It is not appropriate for a promotion to take place," he said, adding that the issue was one of suitability rather than a judgment on guilt.



Nassar emphasized that the judicial process remains independent, noting that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam had been clear that the government's position does not constitute interference.



"The judicial path must reach its conclusions," he said, adding that anyone found guilty would face all legal measures. "The decision not to proceed with the promotion was based on considerations of appropriateness."



Asked about cooperation with foreign authorities, Nassar said coordination with international judicial bodies was "very good," particularly between the Lebanese judiciary and its foreign counterparts. He praised Judge Jamal Hajjar, saying he was carrying out his duties effectively and that, while preparing for retirement, he was not stepping down at this stage.



Nassar also reaffirmed his commitment to keeping politics out of judicial appointments.



"I promised myself to distance politics from judicial nominations," he said, stressing that members of the judiciary have no political affiliations. He credited the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Souheil Abboud, with safeguarding judicial independence under the most challenging circumstances.