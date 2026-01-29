News
Lebanese Army chief, Jordanian counterpart discuss military cooperation
Lebanon News
29-01-2026 | 09:34
Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal met Thursday at his office in Yarzeh with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Huneiti, who was accompanied by a delegation, in the presence of Jordan's Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Haddad.
The meeting was held at the invitation of the Lebanese Army commander and focused on strengthening cooperation between the two armies and on the importance of initiatives undertaken by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in support of the Lebanese military.
Huneiti reaffirmed Jordan's continued commitment to supporting the Lebanese Army to enhance its ability to fulfill its duties, underscoring the fraternal relations between the two countries.
For his part, Haykal expressed appreciation for Jordan's support across various fields, noting its contribution to strengthening the military institution's capabilities as it carries out missions across the country.
Lebanese
Army
Chief
Jordan
Counterpart
Military
Cooperation
