News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
News Bulletin Reports
28-01-2026 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
A delegation from the Lebanese Army Command is set to arrive in Washington on a visit carrying significant political and strategic importance, ahead of a planned trip by Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal to the U.S. capital scheduled for February 3-5.
The visit aims to strengthen military and security cooperation between Lebanon and the United States, with a focus on securing continued financial and political support for the Lebanese army through the U.S. Congress.
According to information obtained by LBCI, Haykal’s agenda in Washington will be intensive, combining military and political meetings.
On the political level, the army commander is expected to meet several U.S. senators who play a central role in decisions related to military assistance to Lebanon.
The meetings are expected to include members of the Senate Foreign Relations, Armed Services, and foreign assistance committees, as well as lawmakers influential in determining the scope of aid and the conditions attached to it.
The agenda also includes meetings with officials at the White House, the State Department, the Department of War, and the National Security Agency.
On the military front, Haykal is expected to meet with senior officials from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and representatives of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism.
U.S. General Joseph Clearfield is currently in Washington, and meetings are also planned with General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.
During the meetings, the Lebanese side is expected to highlight the army’s role in maintaining internal stability and strengthening security, particularly in southern Lebanon.
According to sources, the army commander aims to highlight both the areas of success and the challenges facing the Lebanese army through the visit, in an effort to bolster prospects for continued U.S. support and congressionally approved assistance.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
United States
Washington
Rodolph Haykal
Congress
CENTCOM
White House
Next
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-23
Lebanese army delegation to visit Washington ahead of commander talks
Lebanon News
2026-01-23
Lebanese army delegation to visit Washington ahead of commander talks
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-21
UK, US, and Canada reaffirm support for Lebanese Army border security efforts
Lebanon News
2026-01-21
UK, US, and Canada reaffirm support for Lebanese Army border security efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-08
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed
Lebanon News
2025-12-08
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-23
Beirut Port explosion victims’ families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims’ blood
Lebanon News
2026-01-23
Beirut Port explosion victims’ families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims’ blood
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings
0
World News
2026-01-03
Trump offered Venezuela's Maduro 'multiple off ramps:' Vance
World News
2026-01-03
Trump offered Venezuela's Maduro 'multiple off ramps:' Vance
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-11
Axios: Trump plans to appoint US General to lead Gaza security force
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-11
Axios: Trump plans to appoint US General to lead Gaza security force
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
07:40
Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'
Middle East News
07:40
Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'
2
Lebanon News
05:44
“Singing Emmanuel” enters Guinness World Records as world’s longest Christmas recital
Lebanon News
05:44
“Singing Emmanuel” enters Guinness World Records as world’s longest Christmas recital
3
Middle East News
04:32
Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
Middle East News
04:32
Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
4
Lebanon News
08:10
Interior Minister praises airport drug bust, says Lebanon will not be a smuggling hub
Lebanon News
08:10
Interior Minister praises airport drug bust, says Lebanon will not be a smuggling hub
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
6
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
8
Middle East News
12:59
Hundreds protest near US embassy in Baghdad over Trump interference: AFP
Middle East News
12:59
Hundreds protest near US embassy in Baghdad over Trump interference: AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More