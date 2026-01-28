Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A delegation from the Lebanese Army Command is set to arrive in Washington on a visit carrying significant political and strategic importance, ahead of a planned trip by Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal to the U.S. capital scheduled for February 3-5.



The visit aims to strengthen military and security cooperation between Lebanon and the United States, with a focus on securing continued financial and political support for the Lebanese army through the U.S. Congress.



According to information obtained by LBCI, Haykal’s agenda in Washington will be intensive, combining military and political meetings.



On the political level, the army commander is expected to meet several U.S. senators who play a central role in decisions related to military assistance to Lebanon.



The meetings are expected to include members of the Senate Foreign Relations, Armed Services, and foreign assistance committees, as well as lawmakers influential in determining the scope of aid and the conditions attached to it.



The agenda also includes meetings with officials at the White House, the State Department, the Department of War, and the National Security Agency.



On the military front, Haykal is expected to meet with senior officials from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and representatives of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism.



U.S. General Joseph Clearfield is currently in Washington, and meetings are also planned with General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.



During the meetings, the Lebanese side is expected to highlight the army’s role in maintaining internal stability and strengthening security, particularly in southern Lebanon.



According to sources, the army commander aims to highlight both the areas of success and the challenges facing the Lebanese army through the visit, in an effort to bolster prospects for continued U.S. support and congressionally approved assistance.