Hungary says will block EU's latest package of sanctions on Russia

World News
22-02-2026 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hungary says will block EU&#39;s latest package of sanctions on Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hungary says will block EU's latest package of sanctions on Russia

Hungary will block the European Union's latest package of sanctions against Russia unless Ukraine re-opens a key oil pipeline that supplies the country, Hungary's prime minister and foreign minister both said Sunday.

"No support for sanctions; the 20th sanctions package will be rejected," Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on X.

"As long as the Ukrainians do not resume deliveries of oil to Hungary, we will not approve important decisions for them," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook.

AFP

World News

block

EU's

latest

package

sanctions

Russia

LBCI Next
Trump curious why Iran has not 'capitulated' amid US military buildup, says Witkoff
India delays US trade talks after Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs: Source to Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says

LBCI
World News
2026-01-29

EU ministers approve new Iran sanctions after Tehran's crackdown on protests: EU diplomats

LBCI
World News
2026-01-22

NATO's Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump will focus on keeping Russia, China out

LBCI
World News
2025-12-04

Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

US-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran sends nuclear proposal soon, Axios reports

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Trump curious why Iran has not 'capitulated' amid US military buildup, says Witkoff

LBCI
World News
05:21

India delays US trade talks after Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs: Source to Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-18

UK names top diplomat as new envoy to US after Peter Mandelson

LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-05

Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Trump curious why Iran has not 'capitulated' amid US military buildup, says Witkoff

LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

US-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran sends nuclear proposal soon, Axios reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More