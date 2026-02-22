Hungary will block the European Union's latest package of sanctions against Russia unless Ukraine re-opens a key oil pipeline that supplies the country, Hungary's prime minister and foreign minister both said Sunday.



"No support for sanctions; the 20th sanctions package will be rejected," Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on X.



"As long as the Ukrainians do not resume deliveries of oil to Hungary, we will not approve important decisions for them," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook.



AFP