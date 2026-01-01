PM Nawaf Salam outlines priorities for Lebanon in exclusive LBCI interview

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam spoke to LBCI, reflecting on the past year and outlining key priorities for 2026, including political reform, state reconstruction, and national security.



Salam said the country’s progress in the coming year will depend on two main factors: the formation of a new parliament and his own ability to continue reform efforts.



“If the opportunity for reform is still viable, I believe we can build on what we achieved last year,” he said.



“The first year was not easy, but we succeeded in many areas in putting the state back on the right track. We are seeking to rebuild the state.”



On the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons, Salam emphasized that all arms must ultimately be under the authority of the Lebanese state.



“The weapons should be at the disposal of all Lebanese, under a decision by the Lebanese government,” he said. “Contrary to rumors, no one intends to throw them into the sea or hand them over to Israel.”



Salam dismissed concerns about the risk of internal conflict. “Lebanon has been through wars, including civil wars, and I do not believe anyone wants a return to internal fighting or any form of civil conflict,” he said.



Addressing Israel, Salam said the government has acted to prevent escalation and to ensure a complete Israeli withdrawal.



“We will not spare any effort to stop Israeli attacks, and we do not engage in regional axis politics,” he said.



Reconstruction also remains a priority. Salam said a $250 million World Bank loan was approved last week to support rebuilding efforts, with plans to begin disbursing funds at the start of the new year. He added that he has met with the Council for Development and Reconstruction to coordinate the process.



On the electricity sector, the prime minister described years of mismanagement as the root of Lebanon’s ongoing energy crisis.



“This is not a problem that can be solved in a few months,” he said. “But we have put electricity on a new track, including plans for new power plants and reforms to the distribution network.”



Regarding banking, Salam assured depositors with less than $100,000 that they would recover their funds within four years. Depositors with larger amounts would be issued bonds supported by banking assets.



Looking ahead to elections, Salam confirmed his commitment to holding parliamentary elections on schedule.



He indicated that he would consider serving another term if reform opportunities continue, but stressed that he is not motivated by power. “I am not a ‘chair chaser,’” he said.