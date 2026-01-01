News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Nawaf Salam outlines priorities for Lebanon in exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
01-01-2026 | 13:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
PM Nawaf Salam outlines priorities for Lebanon in exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam spoke to LBCI, reflecting on the past year and outlining key priorities for 2026, including political reform, state reconstruction, and national security.
Salam said the country’s progress in the coming year will depend on two main factors: the formation of a new parliament and his own ability to continue reform efforts.
“If the opportunity for reform is still viable, I believe we can build on what we achieved last year,” he said.
“The first year was not easy, but we succeeded in many areas in putting the state back on the right track. We are seeking to rebuild the state.”
On the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons, Salam emphasized that all arms must ultimately be under the authority of the Lebanese state.
“The weapons should be at the disposal of all Lebanese, under a decision by the Lebanese government,” he said. “Contrary to rumors, no one intends to throw them into the sea or hand them over to Israel.”
Salam dismissed concerns about the risk of internal conflict. “Lebanon has been through wars, including civil wars, and I do not believe anyone wants a return to internal fighting or any form of civil conflict,” he said.
Addressing Israel, Salam said the government has acted to prevent escalation and to ensure a complete Israeli withdrawal.
“We will not spare any effort to stop Israeli attacks, and we do not engage in regional axis politics,” he said.
Reconstruction also remains a priority. Salam said a $250 million World Bank loan was approved last week to support rebuilding efforts, with plans to begin disbursing funds at the start of the new year. He added that he has met with the Council for Development and Reconstruction to coordinate the process.
On the electricity sector, the prime minister described years of mismanagement as the root of Lebanon’s ongoing energy crisis.
“This is not a problem that can be solved in a few months,” he said. “But we have put electricity on a new track, including plans for new power plants and reforms to the distribution network.”
Regarding banking, Salam assured depositors with less than $100,000 that they would recover their funds within four years. Depositors with larger amounts would be issued bonds supported by banking assets.
Looking ahead to elections, Salam confirmed his commitment to holding parliamentary elections on schedule.
He indicated that he would consider serving another term if reform opportunities continue, but stressed that he is not motivated by power. “I am not a ‘chair chaser,’” he said.
Lebanon News
Nawaf
Salam
outlines
priorities
Lebanon
exclusive
interview
Next
Lebanon updates fuel prices
2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-09
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
Lebanon News
2025-11-09
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-22
PM Nawaf Salam pays tribute to late President René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Lebanon News
2025-11-22
PM Nawaf Salam pays tribute to late President René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:46
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel
Lebanon News
03:46
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel
0
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-23
One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-23
One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
World News
2025-09-29
Trump 'very confident' of Gaza deal as he greets Netanyahu
World News
2025-09-29
Trump 'very confident' of Gaza deal as he greets Netanyahu
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-16
Arab Fund pledges $120 million to Lebanon's reconstruction effort
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-16
Arab Fund pledges $120 million to Lebanon's reconstruction effort
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Nawaf Salam outlines priorities for Lebanon in exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Nawaf Salam outlines priorities for Lebanon in exclusive LBCI interview
2
Lebanon News
03:46
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel
Lebanon News
03:46
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons
4
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence
6
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
03:19
Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters
Middle East News
03:19
Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters
8
Middle East News
04:03
Israeli army says interceptor fired at wrong target in the North
Middle East News
04:03
Israeli army says interceptor fired at wrong target in the North
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More